Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Dresses Babies for First Halloween

By James A. Black – Office of Command Communications



Inside Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), newborn babies bedecked in festive costumes smiled for their parents and nurses, clamoring for lunch and a Halloween treat.



Today’s “Trick or Treat” extravaganza, organized by the NICU’s “Sunshine Committee” celebrates milestones for all to enjoy.



“I think babies in general, at least for me, tends to bring a smile to people’s faces and even more so with them dressed up for Halloween,” shared U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks, the service chief for the NICU.



Mothers and fathers gazed at their babies with parental pride, anticipating future Halloween adventures walking with their children in a time-honored tradition fostering community among neighbors.



On any given day, six or more newborns keep the hospital staff busy with feedings, wardrobe changes and cries for attention. But for the NICU team, each season brings its own rituals and rhythms.



“We also do-little things for babies for Valentine’s Day and Christmas, just little outfits,” that connect them to the season, and create memories for their families.



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ramon A. Sellitto, the new deputy chief logistics officer just transitioned to Walter Reed and during his onboard he received the news that his wife had just given birth.



“Of course, I was overjoyed, but also keyed up to get situated on base,” confided Sellitto. “But my managers told me to focus on my family and reconnect once we take my son home.”

