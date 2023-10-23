Remains of World War II Soldier, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, to be buried in St. Petersburg, Florida

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Gilbert H. Myers, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 10, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Florida. Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home, St. Petersburg, will perform Graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Myers was assigned to the 381st Bombardment Squadron, 310th Bombardment Group, in the Mediterranean Theater. He was co-piloting a B-25 Mitchell Bomber when it crashed July 10, 1943, after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire while the crew was conducting a bombing mission over Sicily, Italy. Myers remains were not recovered and he was subsequently declared missing in action at age 27.



In late 1944, researchers with the American Graves Registration Service discovered that Italian residents of Sciacca, found a body belonging to the B-25 pilot at a crash site. In 2021 and 2022, an investigation team recovered additional plane wreckage pieces, as well as human remains from the crash site that were sent to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for examination and identification.



Myers was accounted for by the DPAA Aug. 10, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y-chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Myers, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3544872/pilot-accounted-for-from-wwii-myers-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home, (727) 369-8228.



