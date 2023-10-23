ACCMA is committed to becoming a model employer of people with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and it provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the contributions of individuals with both seen and unseen disabilities in the workforce. Also, Sept. 26, 2023, marked the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The Rehab Act was a civil rights law that prohibited discrimination against federal employees with disabilities. Army Civilian Career Management Activity is proud to join this nationwide initiative and affirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated and embraced.



Held annually, NDEAM educates about disability employment topics and celebrates the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities.



“This year’s NDEAM theme, ‘Advancing Access and Equity,’ encapsulates our mission to create a workplace that is accessible, diverse, and equitable,” said Edward Emden, Director, Army Civilian Career Management Activity. “As an organization we will continue to support the Army mission by removing barriers to recruit, retain, and recognize the talent that individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce,” he said.



In additional to recognizing our current employees ACCMA is making efforts in Army Civilian outreach and recruitment through disability serving institutions.



University partnerships are essential to attracting and recruiting the best available talent. This recruitment source helps to improve the diversity of the Federal workforce while building a pipeline in occupations critical to mission accomplishment. Executive Order (EO) 14035 states that the Federal Government must be a model for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA), where all employees are treated with dignity and respect. It also promotes the recruitment of individuals who are members of underserved communities for Federal employment opportunities. In accordance with this order, the Army will take steps to increase the diversity of Army Civilians by building and strengthening partnerships with Disability Serving Institutions (DSIs).



Army Civilian Career Management Activity’s Talent Acquisition Division is adding DSIs to the fiscal year 2024 Talent Acquisition Plan. Along with this effort, Peter Hosutt, Acting Director for Civilian Human Resource Agency encourages commands to utilize tools to facilitate hiring individuals with a disability to include the Schedule A hiring authority, the Workforce Recruitment Program, and the Agency Talent Portal. Partnering with DSIs is a way to increase stakeholder engagement and help ensure sustainable talent pipelines that ultimately will help increase the diversity of the Army workforce.



Army Civilian Career Management Activity continues to evolve enterprise civilian career and developmental services by modernizing the approach to best support Army Civilians and serve as a valued partner to Commands. In doing so, we’re continuing to lay the foundation and build the frame for taking care of Army Civilians.



“Here at ACCMA, we recognize and the value what each civilian brings and optimizing those talents to build high performing teams,” Emden said.

