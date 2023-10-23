Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. John W. Gordon, a Soldier killed during World War II, were interred Oct. 27 at Wood National Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Harter Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wisconsin, were performed graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Winnetka, Illinois, Gordon was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. The unit was engaged in battle with German forces during the Battle of Reipertswiller in France. Gordon was killed in action Jan. 17, 1945, when his company was subjected to a German counterattack after it had been cut off from allied forces the day before. By Jan. 20, all of the men from Company G had been killed or captured, and American forces were unable to recover Gordon’s body. He was 32 years old.



Gordon was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency July 13, 2022.



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Harter Funeral Home, 262-781-8350.





