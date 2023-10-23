Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Fairview, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. James A. Hurt, a Soldier killed during World War II, were interred Oct. 28 at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, performed graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of East St. Louis, Illinois, Hurt was a member of the 17th Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group, U.S. Army Air Forces, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island May 6, 1942.



Hurt was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured and interned at prisoner of war camps when U.S. forces in Bataan fell to the Japanese. The men were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs perished during the war. According to historical records, Hurt died July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312. Hurt was 25 years old.



Following the war, those remains were relocated to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila. Those that could not be identified were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as unknowns, then disinterred in 2018 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for analysis.



Hurt was accounted for by the DPAA Aug. 21, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



Although interred as an Unknown in MACM, Hurt’s grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission.



For additional information about Cpl. Hurt, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3540063/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-hurt-j/





To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Lake View Memorial Gardens, 618-233-7200.





