Remains of World War II Soldier, Harlingen, Texas, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Porter M. Pile, killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 31 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Harlingen, Texas, Pile was a navigator assigned to the 700th Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 2d Air Division, 8th Air Force. He was serving aboard a B-24H Liberator bomber when it crashed Sept. 27, 1944, after encountering heavy resistance from enemy ground and air forces. His unit was part of a large mission to bomb the industrial city of Kassel in northern Hesse, Germany. Six of the nine crew members aboard Pile’s aircraft were killed. The War Department issued a finding of death for Pile of Sept. 28, 1945. He was 24 years old.



From 2015-2016, three recovery missions led by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency excavated the crash site recovering a data plate correlated to Pile’s airplane, an identification tag for a member of Pile’s crew and remains.



Pile was accounted for by the DPAA Nov. 28, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Wall of the Missing at Cambridge American Cemetery in Cambridge, United Kingdom, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



