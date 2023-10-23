Remains of World War II Soldier, Spokane, Washington, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. James M. Triplett, killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 31 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Spokane, Washington, Triplett was a radio operator assigned to the 700th Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 2d Air Division, 8th Air Force. He was serving aboard a B-24H Liberator bomber when it crashed Sept. 27, 1944, after encountering heavy resistance from enemy ground and air forces. His unit was part of a large mission to bomb the industrial city of Kassel in northern Hesse, Germany. Six of the nine crew members aboard Triplett’s aircraft were killed. The War Department issued a finding of death for Triplett of Sept. 28, 1945. He was 36 years old.



Triplett was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Oct. 25, 2022, after his remains, which were recovered from the crash site in 2015-2016, were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Tech. Sgt. Triplett, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3205218/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-triplett-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, (703) 998-9200.



