    Photo Essay: Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers complete rail training at Fort McCoy to prep for future rail op, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Story by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers practice loading railcars Oct. 24, 2023, in the rail yard at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work was part of a training effort by 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers who were learning how to conduct rail operations and support a rail movement over a three-day training held on post.

    The 32nd will eventually be loading up to 200 railcars at McCoy at a later date.

    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center personnel also assisted setting up for the training.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

