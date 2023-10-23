Photo Essay: Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers complete rail training at Fort McCoy to prep for future rail op, Part I

Photo By Claudia Neve | Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers practice loading railcars Oct. 24, 2023, in the rail...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers practice loading railcars Oct. 24, 2023, in the rail yard at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of a training effort by 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers who were learning how to conduct rail operations and support a rail movement over a three-day training held on post. The 32nd will eventually be loading up to 200 railcars at McCoy at a later date. Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center personnel also assisted setting up for the training. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers practice loading railcars Oct. 24, 2023, in the rail yard at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was part of a training effort by 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers who were learning how to conduct rail operations and support a rail movement over a three-day training held on post.



The 32nd will eventually be loading up to 200 railcars at McCoy at a later date.



Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center personnel also assisted setting up for the training.



