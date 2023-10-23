U.S. Marines Participate in Mongudai

The traditional selection process for Genghis Khan’s legendary calvary – Mangudai— has been redefined in the modern Era. It has become synonymous with perseverance through adversity and testing one’s grit through difficult training. For the past few years, members of United States Forces Korea have surmounted obstacles and challenges as a part of a three-day crucible with the same name.



At its core, Mangudai is a challenge and a reminder for its participants “There will be very little sleep with little to eat,” Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, Command Sgt. Maj of USFK explained to participants. This year’s target audience was senior Staff Non-commissioned Officers, Sergeants Major, Master Gunnery Sergeants, those who have attained the pinnacle rank in their branch of service. They came from every branch, on both the U.S. and ROK sides. They came together to be reminded of what they did in the early days of their career, and what they demand from their junior service members.



Specifically among the crowd, there were four U.S. Marines, primed and ready to prove themselves among their counterparts.



They showed up eager to see how they compared to other senior enlisted leaders. Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Heater the operations chief at 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines said, “We always claim to be the best, I want to test that and see if we really are.” And they were certainly tested. Three days, nearly 50 kilometers distance of movements under load, and near-continuous, high-stress events surely took their toll, but these four Marines fell to the level of their training and led the way.



The Marine ethos is engrained in all who earn the title. It drives them forward to mission accomplishment, well beyond the limits normal people would endure. Through repetition and overcoming adversity, it is etched deeper and deeper on the hearts of Marines. It is one of the distinguishing characteristics of those who are Marines regardless of age or rank. For these four senior enlisted Marines, the warrior ethos remains not only intact, but burns brighter on their hearts from years of training and sacrifice, lighting the way for others to follow.



“I want to be able to prove to my Marines that I can still do everything that I ask of them. It may be hard, it may hurt, but I can and will maintain the high standards of the Corps” said Sgt. Maj. Christopher Singley, Sgt. Maj. of the 4th Marine Regiment.



Through nearly 50 kilometers of movements carrying roughly 50 lbs., a litany of physically and mentally taxing tasks, and events designed to test fortitude and their ability to think through the fog of war, these Marines persevered. They were recognized for their successful accomplishment of Mongudai at its conclusion on Friday October 20. The certificates they received are not only for the achievement of conquering Mongudai, but a charge to take lessons learned back to their units and continue honing their lethality. At the conclusion of Mongudai, all participants, including these four Marine leaders, stand more ready and capable to respond to any situation that requires their expertise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 00:01 Story ID: 456746 Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines Participate in Mongudai, by 1LT Tyler Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.