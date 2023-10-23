Townhall meeting: indicator of transparency at Fort Buchanan

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the Fort Buchanan workforce participated in the fiscal year 2024, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Members of the Fort Buchanan workforce participated in the fiscal year 2024, 1st quarter, installation town hall meeting at the Community Club on Oct. 26. During the encounter, Col. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander recognized several employees for their service and achievements. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Members of the Fort Buchanan workforce participated in the fiscal year 2024, 1st quarter, installation town hall meeting at the Community Club on Oct. 26.



During the encounter, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, shared valuable information with the team, including essential details about his command guidance.



“Resilience is a critical word in this guidance. But resilience is a double-edged word. We are resilient regarding facilities, smart technology, air conditioner systems, and environmental controls, among other programs. With resilience, we also talk about people. And that comes with the service that we provide through the Army Community Service, the Directorate of Human Resources, the library, and other capabilities,” said Moulton.



During the meeting, Carlos M. Cuebas, the Fort Buchanan Public Affairs Officer, conducted a media relations class. Meanwhile, Carlos Alvarado, the installation’s Safety & Occupational Health Manager, also conducted a holiday safety brief.



Moulton recognized several employees for their service and achievements.



The quarterly town hall meetings are one of the ways the Fort Buchanan leadership implements and encourages trust, transparency, and collaboration among the workforce assigned to the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.