UK ITF members train PWLS ship’s company in air-to-air missile ground handling operations

WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 27, 2023) — U.K. weapons personnel embedded with the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force (PAX ITF) recently carried out essential training with HMS Prince of Wales (R09) personnel in ground handling operations for the Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) aboard Britain’s biggest warship during developmental test phase 3 (DT-3).



The training on the next-generation BVRAAM system is in preparation for full operational capability (FOC).



The missile, which brings together six nations with a common need to defeat the threats of today as well as the future emerging ones, is designed to revolutionize air-to-air combat in the 21st century, according to the weapon system’s manufacturer, MBDA, a missiles and missile systems company.



The team was able to assess the ship’s suitability to prep and store the missile whilst also delivering handling training and capability briefs, explained Royal Air Force Sqn. Ldr. Simon Stafford, U.K. weapons lead, PAX ITF, who led the team. “Meteor operations on F-35 will provide the U.K. Carrier Strike Force with beyond-visual-range capability, enhancing the U.K.’s F-35B weapon arsenal,” Stafford said.



As part of the training, Meteor lead NCO Acting Sgt. Dan Housden briefed the ship’s head of air engineering, Royal Navy Cdr. Jamie Elliott, on the missile characteristics.



Additionally, weapons team members Chief Technician Darrel Crane and Petty Officer Nathaniel Bicker embarked to support this trial iteration. They assessed the ship’s suitability to prep, store, and deliver enhanced electronic countermeasures in preparation for HMS Prince of Wales’ participation in a carrier strike group deployment in 2025 (CSG 25).



The first phase of the Operational Testing and Evaluation (OT&E) campaign of the Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVRAAM) Meteor took place in recent weeks at Hebrides Range in the United Kingdom, according to reporting by EDR Magazine, which pays special attention to European defense-related matters.



“Guided by an advanced active radar seeker, Meteor provides all weather capability to engage a wide variety of targets from agile fast jets to small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and cruise missiles. It is designed to meet the most stringent of requirements and is capable of operating in the most severe of clutter and countermeasure environments,” according to the description provided by the manufacturer on its web site.



“The weapon is also equipped with data link communication. Aimed at meeting the needs of a network centric environment, Meteor can be operated using third party data, enabling the Meteor user – the pilot – to have the most flexible weapon system,” continued the description.