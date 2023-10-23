MARMC STEM Team at Fleet Fest 2023

Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors attached to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors attached to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) volunteer with the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Outreach program and showcase innovative technologies at Fleet Fest 2023 onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 20, 2023. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox). see less | View Image Page

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) team showcased innovative technologies and sparked interest in STEM fields to students from the Hampton Roads area during Naval Station Norfolk's annual Fleet Fest Oct. 20, 2023.



During the event, the STEM team brought engaging hands-on activities like circuit building to demonstrate basic electrical concepts. Students also had the chance to view remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROUVs) and aerial drones, giving them a firsthand look at exciting real-world applications of STEM.



“The younger they are when they become interested in STEM, the better chances they have for staying interested, and become scientists, engineers or mechanics,” said John Mapp, a volunteer with MARMC’s STEM team. “These are the tools that are going to control everything in the future. These drones are currently being used to deal with underwater casualties. They recover items and repair things underwater.”



As the students become older, they are allowed to learn about the more elaborate and sophisticated equipment. The program provides an excellent way for students to progressively build their STEM skills over time.



“They do their own programming and their own building,” said Mapp. “All we do is try to help them by keeping it as fun as possible.”



The STEM Outreach program provides a great opportunity for MARMC contractors, civilians and military personnel to engage with and inspire students in the local community.



“With the STEM program here at MARMC, there’s so many schools and so many days to volunteer, it’s really flexible,” said Industrial Equipment Manager, Hezekiah Crandall. “Today, I’m showcasing the sphere. It’s a robotic ball that the kids can play around with that connects to their phones.”



Naval Station Norfolk's annual Fleet Fest opens the base to the public for ship tours, aircraft displays, military demos, vendors, and even a chili cook-off. It is a great opportunity to connect the community with the Navy. MARMC’s STEM team was proud to inspire future generations at this unique local event.



