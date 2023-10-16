All DoDEA Americas High Schools Shine on 2023 AP School Honor Roll

Photo By Michael ODay | The College Board announced that 7 of 7 DoDEA Americas high schools have been named to...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | The College Board announced that 7 of 7 DoDEA Americas high schools have been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll. The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access to advanced coursework. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness. see less | View Image Page

The College Board has announced the inclusion of all seven DoDEA Americas High Schools on the prestigious AP School Honor Roll for the 2022-23 school year. This recognition applauds schools that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to increasing access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses and bolstering students' journeys toward college success.



The AP School Honor Roll acknowledges the profound impact of AP programs, which empower students by providing them with college-level courses, accelerating their paths to graduation, and nurturing a culture of academic excellence. Research consistently shows that students who engage with AP coursework are more likely to enroll in college and complete their degrees on time.



"I am so very proud of our high schools' support of Advanced Placement (AP) courses for all students. Having all seven DoDEA Americas high schools make the AP School Honor Roll is outstanding!" said Dr. Judith Minor, DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence. "The opportunity to receive college credit through AP coursework is a tremendous benefit for our military-connected students and a significant financial savings on post-secondary education for their parents."



The following DoDEA Americas High Schools have been lauded for their dedication to fostering a college-going culture, offering opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness:



Bronze Level:

Ramey Unit School

Silver Level:

Quantico Middle High School

Fort Campbell High School

Gold Level:

Antilles High School

Fort Knox Middle/High School

Lejeune High School

WT Sampson Elementary High School



In addition, Fort Campbell High School and Antilles High School were also honored with the 2023 AP Access Award, highlighting the school's commitment to making AP coursework available to all students, irrespective of their backgrounds.



Kristina C. Muñoz, K-8 Advanced Academic Program and Services/9-12 Advanced Placement ISS for DoDEA Americas, praised the dedicated efforts of students, teachers, and staff, emphasizing, "AP schools foster a culture of academic excellence, and the honor roll is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the DoDEA Americas students, teachers, and staff in achieving educational success."



DoDEA Americas High Schools' AP School Honor Roll achievements reaffirm their commitment to providing an outstanding education for military-connected communities. The College Board's recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering pursuit of educational excellence within these institutions.



Please contact the DoDEA Americas Public Affairs Office at AmericasPAO@DoDEA.EDU for further information or inquiries.