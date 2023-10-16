Cheers for Chapel chili cook-off

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.19.2023

    Story by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – The U.S. Army Garrison Italy Religious Support Office hosted their annual chili cook-off at the Caserma Ederle Chapel Thursday, Oct. 19, to bring community members together.
    Contestants from Unit Ministry Teams competed in the culinary event. They included Soldiers from the 173d Airborne Brigade, USAG-Italy, SETAF-AF and the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) along with guest judges from the community. The cook-off featured a variety of chili recipes to tempt each personal taste. Ultimately, judges decided two were best.
    Chaplain (Capt.) Andrew Hirko, from the 207th MI Brigade, and two-time reigning champ, Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen McDermott each took home bragging rights for best chili in the Vicenza Military Community.
    “This is my third year wearing the crown, but I will happily share it with my brother here,” said McDermott.
    The chili cook-off was intended to encourage fun rivalry and fellowship.
    “I’ve been hearing about the legend of Chaplain John McDermott ever since I’ve been here, so to be mentioned in the same sentence is truly an honor,” said Hirko jokingly.
    Sgt. Darius Hale, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion’s chaplain assistant, shared family experience competing, even if he didn’t win.
    “For my chili, I use turkey meat, and didn’t add corn, so mine is just organic and doesn’t need any extra spices,” Hale said. “My wife’s grandmother is visiting from the States and she helped. So, our chili is a combination of grandma’s cooking and my new style.”
    The Religious Support Office routinely looks for creative ways to connect with the community.
    “It’s so vital as UMTs (Unit Ministry Teams) that we work together as a team to take care of Soldiers,” Hirko said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:55
    Story ID: 456187
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
