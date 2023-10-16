Yokota civil engineers harden structures, support continued BM 24-1 operations

Engineers assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron reinforced facilities and structures to help ensure continued operations at Yokota Air Base, Japan as part of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1.







In a real-world scenario, reinforcing facilities support Yokota’s ability to respond to any threat and helps ensure continued operational readiness.







Engineers from the 374th CES worked alongside a dedicated team of wing augmentees from across the base to construct the reinforcements.







"The goals of hardening are to deter, deflect, divert, and deny,” said Lt. Col. Michael Pluger, 374th CES commander. “Strengthening facilities ensures our Airmen are poised to provide tactical airlift capabilities to Yokota and allied nations in the region.”







Pluger said facility hardening is one of many measures the base can employ to safeguard the wing’s diverse mission.







“Security of our assets and the safety of our personnel is paramount,” said Pluger. “Structure hardening adds yet another layer of defense to our operations and our engineers and augmentees were more than ready to execute so we can continue our mission as the primary airlift hub of the Indo-Pacific.”

