Photo Essay: September 2023 renovation operations of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

Construction by workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center is shown Sept. 29, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition.



The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices.



There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



