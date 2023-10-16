Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: September 2023 renovation operations of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

    Photo By Claudia Neve | Construction by workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., on...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Story by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Construction by workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center is shown Sept. 29, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition.

    The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices.

    There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 15:35
    Story ID: 456155
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: September 2023 renovation operations of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center
    Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    Rumpel Fitness Center
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT