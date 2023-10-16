Selfridge Air National Guard Airmen Demonstrate Commitment to Community through Adopt-A-Highway Program

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. – Airmen from the 191st Operations Support Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base are giving back to the community through Michigan Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program. The 191st OSS adopted a two-mile stretch of highway off Jefferson Avenue in Harrison Township near the base in early 2020.



Inspiration for the 191st OSS to participate in the MDOT AAH program stemmed from a desire to provide a service to the community.



“As Airmen, we live in these communities. It’s part of your identity. You want it to be representative of who you are,” said 1st Lt. Caleb Jenkins, a member of the 191st OSS, who assisted in the coordination of the ongoing clean up. “People visiting from out-of-state can see the best of southeast Michigan and what we have to offer.”



For more than three years, personnel assigned to the 191st OSS have volunteered to preserve the area along Jefferson Avenue.



“We appreciate all the help we get from community partners like the 191st OSS at Selfridge ANGB to help keep our roads clean and keep our community beautiful," said MDOT Adopt-A-Highway spokesman Dan Weingarten. “Long-standing groups like these make a huge difference every year. Adopt-A-Highway volunteers around the state pick up 60,000 to 70,000 bags of trash annually, an estimated $5 million value. This is needed work that we otherwise could not afford to perform.”



The clean-up work they perform enhances the community by keeping the state’s highway roadsides neat and attractive. Adopt A Highway areas include state highway rights-of-way, interchange areas, traffic islands, or two-mile sections of roadway. Community partners volunteer for two years. MDOT provides materials to maintain designated areas and posts signs along the road to recognize participating partners.



The program is supported by Airmen from the entire squadron. As part of the program, Airmen visit their section of road twice a year, generally working in groups of five to eight people at a time. Approximately 20 Guardsmen have volunteered to take part in the biannual cleanup.



“Everyone participating has seized on the value of community,” Jenkins said. “This is a small way to give back to a community that has supported us so much over the years.”



The MDOT AAH program allows participants to adopt both sides of a section of roadway for a minimum of two years. Since 1990, AAH groups have collected over one million bags of trash from roadways across the state. Currently 2,900 groups across the state of Michigan are participating in the program and have adopted over 6,000 miles of Michigan highways.



For more information about Selfridge Air National Guard Base, visit https://www.127wg.ang.af.mil/

For more information about the Adopt-A- Highway program, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdot.



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:27 Story ID: 456126 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Hometown: BRIGHTON, MI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Selfridge Air National Guard Airmen Demonstrate Commitment to Community through Adopt-A-Highway Program, by Capt. Cammy Alberts and 2nd Lt. Elise Wahlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.