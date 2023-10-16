Executive Officer of IWTC Virginia Beach Promoted to Commander

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach Executive Officer, Joseph...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach Executive Officer, Joseph T. Jones, was promoted to the rank of commander at a ceremony held in Layton Hall on Dam Neck Annex with his family in attendance on Sep. 27, 2023. see less | View Image Page

By: Lt. Kevin Radford



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It isn't often that a command has the opportunity to celebrate the promotion of a member of its triad; junior Sailors and junior officers typically promote at a faster rate than their senior counterparts, resulting in the promotion of a senior officer or member of the chief’s mess, especially a member of a command triad, as a rare occasion and one to celebrate.



Because of this, the staff at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach were proud to witness the promotion of their executive officer, Joseph T. Jones from the rank of lieutenant commander to commander at a ceremony held in Layton Hall on Dam Neck Annex on Sep. 27, 2023.



The ceremony was a family affair as Jones was joined by his wife and children.



Cmdr. John Copeland, commanding officer of IWTC Virginia Beach, presided over the event, and Capt. Donald Wilson, deputy N6 for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, administered the oath of service. Guest speakers at the event were the Flag Secretary of United States Fleet Forces Command Capt. Karl Giles, and retired Navy Cmdr. Erica Dobbs, president of Dobbs Defense Solutions.



Jones is currently attending Phase II of his Joint Professional Military Education in the Hampton Roads area. This course is an essential part of his military education to make him competitive for continued increases in rank. While Jones attends the course, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Gooden is serving as interim executive officer of IWTC Virginia Beach.



Jones, a native of Georgia, has completed 24 years of Navy service. After enlisting in 1999, he completed basic training and earned the information systems technician rating. Jones completed his bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the State University of New York and his master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Troy University during his time in the Navy.



Jones was commissioned in 2010 through the limited duty officer program and promoted to the rank of ensign. Five years later he was re-designated as an Information Professional Officer. Jones’ has held operational assignments for the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group, and the USS John C. Stennis. He has also served at Fleet Cyber Command/10th Fleet and Naval Forces Korea.



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 74 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence, with an instructor and support staff of more than 300 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 7,000 students annually at five training sites. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; Jacksonville and Mayport, Fla.; Kings Bay, Ga.; and Groton, Conn.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.