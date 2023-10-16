Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2023

    908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic is a graphic designed to accompany the...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the third quarter of 2023, following a board held Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Thalia Sutherland, 908th Airlift Wing Staff

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Tyler Cancel, 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Jason Gessler, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. David Gorham, 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Tavarius Finley, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic

