The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the third quarter of 2023, following a board held Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Thalia Sutherland, 908th Airlift Wing Staff
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Tyler Cancel, 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Jason Gessler, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. David Gorham, 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Tavarius Finley, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 10:05
|Story ID:
|456108
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 3rd Quarter 2023, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT