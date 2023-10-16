294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

The 294th Engineer Support Company (ESC) transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) engineering mission to the 1782nd Engineer Support Company during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18, 2023.



The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to the next.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, CJTF-HOA commanding general, welcomed the 1782nd ESC, arriving from South Carolina, and encouraged them to maintain the momentum set forth by the 294th ESC.



“You are the life force behind the contributions to development, stability and security here in East Africa,” said Shawley. “You're an integral part of the American message that Africa matters, that our partners matter.”



The 1782nd commander, U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Kaiser expressed a readiness to hit the ground running. “The work we do here will set the level of operational experience and readiness for our state over the next decade,” said Kaiser.



The 294th ESC, an Army National Guard unit out of Missouri, arrived to Camp Lemonnier in Feb. 2023. Over the course of their deployment, the 294th provided force protection engineering, general construction, increased capacity for life support, and engineering support to other units within the Horn of Africa.



The 294th ESC completed 67 construction projects totalling over $10 million across the region during their time at CJTF-HOA.



Some of their highlights included force protection improvements, building playground equipment for local schools, and improvements for outstations in Kenya and Somalia.



“I look forward to the many great things that the team will do,” Shawley said to the incoming 1782 ESC. “I am so proud to serve with you together with our joint partners and continue in this combined mission.”



The engineering company’s mission, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, aims to support regional stability and improve relationships with partner nations through a variety of construction projects coordinated throughout CJTF-HOA’s area of interest.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 07:17 Story ID: 456098 Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC, by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.