During a redeployment ceremony, Soldiers from the 812th Signal Company (TIN-E) TAC-1 were welcomed home by friends, family, peers, battalion and brigade leadership Oct 15, 2023, at the Delta Breeze Club on Travis Air Force Base, California.



The 812th TIN detachment’s mission was to provide cable support to military installations around the country and overseas as needed. During this deployment, they will support units in their area of operation throughout all of the Central Command (CENTCOM) footprint, so they will be completing a wide variety of work orders that are assigned to them.



The 812th Signal Company, which is a sub-unit of the 319th Signal Battalion, was established in 1942 as part of the Regular U.S. Army. Since World War II, this signal company has been reorganized and designated many times.



United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 Story ID: 456072 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US This work, The 812th TIN-E redeploys at Travis AFB, by CPT Yajaira Guzman