Photo Essay: October 2023 barracks construction operations at Fort McCoy, Part I

Contractors work on the construction area Oct. 11, 2023, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a new construction project to build a $28.08 million barracks building.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project.



The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people.



Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019.



Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings — one that is almost done, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)



This third barracks project is also part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works.



Having construction projects like this completed with local contractors also supports local economies. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022 was an estimated $2.52 billion, above the $1.93 billion reported for FY 2021, garrison officials announced in March 2023. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included more than $42.5 million in military construction on post.



