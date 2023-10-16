Down to Earth with DEL 9

On this edition of Down to Earth, we are checking in with Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare to meet U.S. Space Force Sgt. Beau Hinson.



Hinson grew up in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina and enlisted in the Air Force in 2017 as a space operator. When the U.S. Space Force stood up in December 2019, Hinson made the choice to transfer and serve as a Guardian.



As the noncommissioned officer in charge of Tactics Development in the 1st Space Operations Squadron, Hinson develops and validates orbital warfare tactics that have potential application for all orbital warfare communities, not just 1st SOPS.



“I initially chose to serve because my dad talked about the lifelong friends he made and the skills he learned,” Hinson said. “I chose to stay because I want to make sure the people in my unit are taken care of.”



Outside of work, Hinson has a dog, Apollo, and a cat, Pumpkin, and enjoys taking Apollo on hikes while exploring Colorado. When the mountaintops are capped in white, he takes part in snowboarding. Hinson also spends time computer gaming.



Hinson would like to complete his Community College of the Air Force degree and learn as much as he can about developing his leadership abilities.



“You might not click with everyone, but having the ability to adapt and work well with others is integral in your ability to lead,” Hinson said.



Hinson takes a lot of pride in his work as a Guardian, looking to his dad for inspiration.



“I’m just proud to serve and have the ability to serve,” Hinson said. “My dad has always been able to take what life threw at him and let it roll off his back. He rarely showed it on his face and always presented a good attitude and positive outlook.”



When asked what his favorite memory has been since becoming a part of the Space Force, Hinson said it was his swear-in to the Space Force.



“You could feel the excitement of everyone as we stood there, starting the ceremony as Airmen, and ending it as Guardians,” Hinson remarked.



Space Delta 9 is a component of U.S. Space Force, located at Schriever Space Force Base. The organization was established and activated July 24, 2020. DEL 9 consists of three active-duty squadrons located at Schriever Space Force Base: 1st Space Operations Squadron, 3rd SOPS and 9th Combat Training Squadron.

