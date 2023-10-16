October's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Izzy Marco Antonio Mendez Chavarro, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical information systems technician, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for October.



Mendez Chavarro provides information technology support for 789 personnel and ensures accountability and security for $1.9 million in equipment for 218,000 beneficiaries among three facilities and a geographically separated unit. He enjoys the challenges that each day can bring.



“Each day presents a unique set of tasks and responsibilities,” Mendez Chavarro said. “One day I may be involved in maintenance of an end-user device and the next I might be tasked with making modifications to the information within the server room.”



With less than a year on station, Mendez Chavarro is surpassing all expectations of a first-term Airman. He scored a 90% on his career development course, positioning him at the top 1.4% of his career field. CDCs are career field related educational materials that Airmen complete to advance to their next skill level. Mendez Chavarro is also working towards attaining his associate degree in computer science and a security+ (plus) certification through the Community College of the Air Force, which will validate his baseline IT skills necessary to perform core security functions.



“Ultimately, I hope to commission as a Medical Service Corps officer in the Air Force,” he said.



Mendez Chavarro grew up in Bogotá, Colombia before moving to Miami, Florida at the age of 17. His stepfather was a captain in the U.S. Army Infantry and after listening to his stories and seeing him in uniform, Mendez Chavarro felt motivated to join.



“I wanted to be a better man and search for a better future for myself,” he said.



When he’s not at work, Mendez Chavarro enjoys working out, watching movies and reading. When the weather permits, he enjoys the outdoors.



“My job matters because it directly impacts the ability of our medical staff to provide ready, reliable care to those who serve and their families,” Mendez Chavarro said. “By ensuring the medical group has functioning IT equipment and enforcing security standards and policies, the organization can mitigate data breaches and maintain operational efficiency.”

