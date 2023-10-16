NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple General Construction Contracts Primarily for MCAS Beaufort, MCRD Parris Island, Naval Hospital Beaufort Facilities

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded CCCS International LLC, North Charleston, South Carolina (N40085-24-D-0003); Howard W. Pence Inc., Elizabethtown, Kentucky (N40085-24-D-0004); Justin J. Reeves LLC, Houma, Louisiana (N40085-24-D-0005); Mitchell Brothers Inc., Seabrooks, South Carolina (N40085-24-D-0006); QBS Inc., Alliance, Ohio (N40085-24-D-0007); and S&K Design-Build LLC, Saint Ignatius, Montana (N40085-24-D-0008), firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contracts with a combined-maximum-value of $120,000,000 for general construction services for facilities primarily at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, Marine Corp Recruit Depot (MCRD), Parris Island, and Naval Hospital Beaufort area of operation.



The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is not to exceed $120,000,000. CCCS International LLC is awarded the initial task order in the amount of $5,871,061 for construction of a new operational support facility at MCAS Beaufort. Fiscal year 2022 military construction funds in the amount of $5,871,061 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Each of the remaining five awardees will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Fiscal year 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



Work will be primarily performed in South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by October 2028.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with 16 offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



