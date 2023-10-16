344th Military Intelligence Battalion Assumption of Responsibility

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TaeSung Park, left, incoming 344th Military Intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TaeSung Park, left, incoming 344th Military Intelligence Battalion command sergeant major, Lt. Col John McAllister, middle, 344th MI BN commander and Sgt. Maj. Sudan Baker, right, outgoing 344th MI BN command sergeant major, stand in front of the battalion after the passing of the guidon during the 344th MI BN assumption of responsibility ceremony at the parade field, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023. After serving as command sergeant major for two years, Baker transferred responsibility to Park as the 344th MI BN command sergeant major. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico) see less | View Image Page

The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion held an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the parade field, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 11.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. John McAllister, 344th MI BN commander, congratulated Sgt. Maj. Sudan Baker, outgoing 344th MI BN command sergeant major, on his hard work and dedication.



“Over the two-year tenure Sgt. Maj. Baker has been an exceptional leader and mentor to everyone here,” said McAllister. “An excellent example for our junior-enlisted force to emulate as they step off on their careers. I am so proud to have served next to you.”



The 344th MI BN is the local battalion to Goodfellow Air Force Base, training the Army’s Soldiers to be Military Intelligence and Cyber professionals. The 344th MI BN is under the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.



“This is where we train and prepare our trainees, cadre and ourselves to be champions,” said Command Sgt. Maj. TaeSung Park, incoming 344th MI BN command sergeant major. “You have to train for your next job or position right now. This is a conduit, and we are making the next drill sergeants, first sergeants and command sergeant majors.”



The 344th MI BN, the 111th MI BDE command team and 470th MI BDE members welcomed Park to Goodfellow as he accepted command at the assumption of responsibility ceremony.