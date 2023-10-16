My DCMA: Maura O’Hagan, executive assistant

Arlington Heights, Ill. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Maura O’Hagan shares her DCMA story.



My name is Maura O’Hagan, and this is “My DCMA.” I’m a management analyst and the executive assistant to the DCMA Central Region commander and deputy director. I have a variety of duties and responsibilities, including coordinating and maintaining both the commander and the deputy’s very busy schedules and assisting our contract management offices with their timecard submissions.



I’ve only been with DCMA for one year, but it’s been a wonderful experience so far. Our mission and values resonate deeply with me. I’m a retired Navy yeoman chief petty officer, so supporting my people administratively runs in my veins. DCMA indirectly supported me when I was active duty, and now I get to return the favor by directly supporting my active-duty and civilian comrades and indirectly supporting other servicemembers.



One of the best things about my job is interacting with my coworkers and other teammates across the agency. They have a visible passion for their work, and they’ve been so nice and willing to help each other. I think it’s amazing how we all have different responsibilities and fields of expertise, but we come together as one team to execute our agency’s mission.



My coworkers at Central Region headquarters have been especially supportive of me and my Golden Retriever service dog Hank. I was nervous when I first started because I wasn’t sure how they’d react to me having Hank in the office, but they welcomed us with open arms. They’ve been very friendly yet respectful of the boundaries that come with having a service dog. I truly appreciate their understanding and support.



I look at having a disability as a challenge, not a limitation. DCMA is an inclusive employer and understands people with disabilities can be assets to the workforce. They’ve developed skills and learned how to adapt and overcome barriers or roadblocks their disabilities may have created. These diverse experiences can bring new perspectives and solutions to challenges employers may face.



Before joining DCMA, I worked for the Navy Drug Screening Lab Great Lakes as a management assistant. I enjoy horseback riding and volunteering with the American Veterans Service Dog Academy. My most unique hobby is pyrography, which is creating artwork or decorating wood freehandedly with a fire-based tool such as a poker. I also have another Golden Retriever named Heidi, who’s in service dog training. Hank is a great doggy mentor to her!

