Team Rota: Lt. Cmdr. Trina Price

Lt. Cmdr. Trina Price is a Navy Reservist chaplain who is currently activated to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. She is serving as the command chaplain for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79.



“I provide, facilitate, advise, counsel and care for the members of HSM-79 and their families,” she explained.



Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Price calls Houston, Texas home. She has been a Navy Reservist since 2012. Previous commands include Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) in Great Lakes, Illinois and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Warrior Transition Program in Sembach, Germany, U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, Louisiana, and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 22 before coming to Rota.



Price enjoys the diversity of her role as a Navy Reservist and the personnel she gets to meet in her role as a chaplain.



“My favorite thing about being stationed at HSM-79 is supporting their mission of deploying the U.S. Navy's finest, combat-ready HSM detachments to conduct joint maritime operations at any time and place,” said Price.



While her time in Rota was not part of her original plan, she said, “that it has been the change of pace to my life that I did not realize I needed.”



In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching movies, and retail therapy.



“The opportunity to live in Spain may never come again so I cherish every moment to immerse myself in the culture of such a beautiful country. The work is plentiful but I am grateful for every day I have to support the men and women of the United States Armed Forces in Rota, Spain.”

