Cmdr. Jacob Segalla Joins Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Team as Public Works Officer

Approximately 20 years ago, in May of 2003, an ensign fresh out of the Navy’s Officer Candidate School reported to his first command, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Public Works Center. Little did Jacob Segalla know back then that two decades later he would report back to NNSY as a Commander and the newest Public Works Officer.



“It’s almost like bookends,” said Segalla. “I served here as the most junior officer in the Public Works Center, prior to the establishment of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, and now I am charged with running the entire Public Works Department. I learned a lot when I was here as an ensign, now I am excited to see what I will learn and accomplish here as the Public Works Officer.”



Segalla grew up in Charlottesville, Va. where after high school graduation, he attended Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla. on a baseball scholarship. After three semesters he transferred to University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla. where he graduated with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.



“My wife and I were married young…while we were both still in college. Joining the Navy afforded me the ability to fund my college tuition, get a career established and to obtain financial stability. I joined the Navy as a non-designated seaman (E-3) under the Bachelor Degree Completion Program – the absolute best deal the Navy has out there,” said Segalla.

“For the two and a half years I was in the program, my tuition was paid for, I was given a paycheck twice a month and that time going to college counts towards my retirement.” While he may have joined for financial reasons, Segalla said he continues to serve because of his love of the service and his desire to make a difference.



Segalla’s previous operational tours included Kenya Projects Engineer, Combined Task Force Horn of Africa; and Company Commander and Officer in Charge, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 74, and Executive Officer at NMCB 1, where he completed two worldwide deployments. He was the Commanding Officer of NMCB 133 from 2021-2023, leading 580 Sailors in their mission to conduct general and limited combat engineering across the full range of military operations.



His previous shore and staff tours include Facilities Operations Officer, Public Works Center, Norfolk; Assistant Resident Officer in Charge of Construction and Assistant Public Works Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii; Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Director, NAVFAC Washington; and PERS-401 Branch Head, Navy Personnel Command. Most recently, he served as the Executive Officer at NAVFAC Marianas and Deputy Regional Engineer for Commander, Joint Region Marianas.



“I come to NNSY with 23 years of experience,” said Segalla. “During those 23 years, I learned how to build teams and how to work with others utilizing both their strengths and weaknesses to accomplish any task given at hand.”



In his spare time, Segalla enjoys spending time with family and friends, and occasionally sneaking out to the garage to tinker with woodworking.



“When I reported here 20 years ago as a young ensign, I was told that although NNSY can be a challenging place to work at, it is also rewarding,” said Segalla. “I fully expect this to be the most challenging job of my career, but also exceptionally rewarding. I am honored that the Navy had enough faith in my leadership to place me in such an essential and demanding position during such a critical period in our Nation’s history. I look forward to working with the men and women of America’s Shipyard to produce wins for NNSY, the Navy and our Nation.”

