Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2023 NAF sale

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in a non-appropriated fund sale Oct. 11,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in a non-appropriated fund sale Oct. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The sale, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), allowed DFMWR to sell off unused or dated items that were on inventory to the general public. A sale like this is conducted once or twice a year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy community members participated in a non-appropriated fund sale Oct. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The sale, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), allowed DFMWR to sell off unused or dated items that were on inventory to the general public.



A sale like this is conducted once or twice a year. Learn more about the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”