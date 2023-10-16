West Palm Beach, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 15, 2023) – A West Palm Beach, Florida native and 2020 graduate of Wellington High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105).



Operations Specialist (OS) Seaman Milledge Green joined the Navy in 2021 and is now forward-deployed aboard Dewey to U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to better my life and go to school,” said Green. “My dad was in the military and served in Iraq, and he encouraged me to join. I talked to recruiters from different branches and learned there were a lot of jobs that could result in great opportunities down the line and I was pretty excited to have a new path into the future.”



As an operations specialist, Green is responsible for tracking, classifying and evaluating surface and air contacts, as well as providing commanders with technical information and assistance across a wide range of warfare areas.



“It’s really cool to be a part of realistic scenarios where we are identifying hostile contacts, and that’s a big part of what we do, but we really are involved in virtually every evolution that happens on the ship,” said Green. “Whether it’s a man overboard or a replenishment-at-sea, we’re doing things that contribute, and that’s probably my favorite thing about being an OS. I feel like we are the backbone of the ship.”



According to Green, one of the more rewarding things about serving in the Navy is the appreciation he has received from those in the civilian community.



“It’s amazing how respectful people are of what we do,” said Green. “When I’m back home and people realize I’m in the Navy, they take the time to stop and say, ‘thank you.’ I honestly never really thought about it before, but now that I’m here, it means a lot.”



Green offered some advice to others thinking about a career in the Navy.



“Figure out what you want to do and see how the Navy can possibly provide a path to accomplish it,” said Green. “Even if you’re not sure yet what you want to do, the Navy can help build character and provide an opportunity to see the world while you figure it out. I would recommend the Navy to anyone who is thinking about it because the opportunities are amazing.”



Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

