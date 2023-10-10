Alamo Wing Rising Six Council hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

Photo By Samantha Mathison | Members of the 433rd Airlift Wing stand for a photograph after participating in an NCO...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Mathison | Members of the 433rd Airlift Wing stand for a photograph after participating in an NCO Induction Ceremony October 15, 2023, hosted by the Rising Six Council at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Samantha Mathison) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 433rd Airlift Wing’s Rising Six Council hosted an induction ceremony here Oct. 15, to celebrate and honor four new noncommissioned officers.



All members in the wing who promoted to staff sergeant between January and June of this year were invited to participate and be recognized for their accomplishment.



Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Alejandro, 433rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, delivered remarks as the guest speaker during the ceremony.



“You are being entrusted with more than just an extra stripe,” he said. “As your responsibility increases, so does your span of influence. You should feel a sense of empowerment and authority, but what you choose to do with that influence will dictate the leader you will grow into and how you are remembered.”



Tech. Sgt. Antonio Farias, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief and president of the Rising Six Council, addressed the new NCOs to explain The Enlisted Force Structure.



“Noncommissioned officers continue their occupational growth and become expert technicians while developing as leaders, supervisors, managers and mentors in the profession of arms,” he said. “Additionally, NCOs ensure they keep themselves and subordinates trained, qualified and ready to deploy and operate at home station and in the expeditionary environment.



“With this new rank, these NCOs take responsibility for their subordinates’ development and the effective accomplishment of all assigned tasks. They must ensure proper and effective use of all resources under their control to ensure the mission is effectively and efficiently accomplished.”



The 433rd AW Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Takesha Williams, officially inducted the new NCOs during the ceremony by administering the NCO oath. Inductees raised their right hands then swore to accept their new responsibilities and uphold their future conduct by the charge.



The following staff sergeants were inducted into the NCO ranks:



Yvonne Flores, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron



Maria Mendoza, 433rd Security Forces Squadron



Larry Menn, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Kaylin Puentes, 433rd Security Forces Squadron



Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, addressed attendees to emphasize the importance of the responsibilities of NCOs in the military.



“Our NCOs are the core of our success,” he said. “Our NCOs are what makes us different from other nations and their capabilities and you represent that. It’s a heavy burden to put on your shoulders, but it’s one you need to carry for us to be successful.”



The Rising Six Council is an organization comprised of Airmen in the ranks of E-1 through E-6. The group is designed to promote professional development opportunities, welfare, morale, mentoring and camaraderie for noncommissioned officers.