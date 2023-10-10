Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Multimedia Team in action

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Personnel with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team cover an event...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Personnel with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team cover an event Oct. 2, 2023, at the installation Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team completes award-winning work for the installation in supporting Fort McCoy Garrison visual documentation requirements and more. See more about the team by visiting their page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMMVIB. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Personnel with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team cover an event Oct. 2, 2023, at the installation Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team completes award-winning work for the installation in supporting



Fort McCoy Garrison visual documentation requirements and more. See more about the team by visiting their page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMMVIB.



