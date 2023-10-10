Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Multimedia Team in action

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Team in action

    Personnel with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team cover an event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team cover an event Oct. 2, 2023, at the installation Child Development Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office team completes award-winning work for the installation in supporting

    Fort McCoy Garrison visual documentation requirements and more. See more about the team by visiting their page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMMVIB.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 14:22
    Story ID: 455875
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    photography
    Wisconsin
    videography
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

