Airman Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Huey

In a society where women continue to shatter glass ceilings, Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Huey, 180th Airlift Squadron, sets an example of determination and leadership. Huey joined the Air National Guard in 2019 with a desire to help people and achieve a sense of purpose.



Huey found her purpose working in the aircrew flight equipment office (AFE), handling life-saving equipment and collaborating with her supportive team. Earlier this year, her career came to a pinnacle when she was invited to the 2023 Joint Women’s Symposium in San Diego, an event dedicated to encouraging women's empowerment in the military.



“The amazing women leaders that I encountered there, just blew my mind,” Huey said. “I want to be like that.”



At the symposium, servicewomen shared their experiences and challenges, instructed professional development practices, and empowered others to break barriers and strive for excellence. Huey carries pages of notes documenting what she learned, to include lessons on leadership, mentorship and inclusiveness.



“It just makes me want to be a better leader, to everyone, not just to female Airmen, but to other Airmen and other peers as well,” Huey said.



Huey plans to incorporate all she learned into her newly appointed position as secretary of the 139th Airlift Wing’s Junior Enlisted Council, as well as in her future leadership endeavors. She encourages other Airmen to volunteer, both women and men, to attend next year’s symposium.



“We need to send more women there. Males can go, too, so they could have a better understanding of what women go through in the military,” Huey said. “During the whole symposium, they always said to make an example out of yourself. Actions speak louder than words, and that’s what I want to make sure to do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 14:09 Story ID: 455870 Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Huey, by SSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.