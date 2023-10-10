Build Your Legacy: Trainee Kirklynn Usher

This is the second installment in the Build Your Legacy series, where we sit down with recruits who have enlisted to find out who influenced them to join and how. The series is designed to help veterans better understand what recruits want to know about life in the Air Force Reserve.



Kirklynn Usher grew up in a village in Belize with his mother and lived there for 18 years before moving to Henderson, Texas in 2015. He graduated from seminary school with his Master’s degree in 2019 before taking his oath to join the Air Force Reserve.



Q: Who influenced you to join the military?

A: Definitely my dad, papa John. My biological dad passed when I was six, but I inherited the blessing of having an adopted family when I moved to Texas. I talk to him about everything. For me, a big part of it is just being able to serve in honor of him. My deacon, Bobby, steered me more specifically toward the Air Force.



Q: What advice would you give to a veteran regarding telling their story to potential recruits?

A: I would like to hear a veteran speak about the blessings of being in the military. The benefits, the family, the brotherhood. And just the experience you get in general. You get to do things that you would never get to normally do. I think if a lot of young people heard more about the blessings of being able to join, it would be super encouraging.



Q: What advice would you give to anyone considering joining the Air Force Reserve?

A: I’d say do it! It’s only been two months and I’ve already met so many people. You get to take time to figure out what you want to do and the military is developed in such a way to figure out what your good at and what you like.

