NSA Souda Bay celebrates the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 13, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Sailors, personnel and guests commemorated the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday with the theme of "248 years of Power, Presence and Protection" in a ceremony held at the base fitness center on Oct. 13, 2023. The ceremony included the singing of “Anchors Aweigh”, a ceremonial cake cutting and featured U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez as the guest speaker.



This year’s theme embodies the U.S. Navy's historical and long standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, land or sky. Beginning with the establishment of the Navy in 1775 and continuing to the current modern Fleet, the U.S. Navy has stood the watch.



“What a tremendous privilege it is to be here with all of you celebrating the heritage of the U.S. Navy,” said Gonzalez. “Just this week, like every week for the last 248 years, your Navy is underway around the world projecting presence and operating alongside our Allies and partners in faraway waters, or standing the watch in faraway places – like NSA Souda Bay. Today, shipmates, we are celebrating the 248 years that have been forged by the sea while standing the watch. A watch that all of you have stood and continue to stand in one way or another.”



“Here at NSA Souda Bay, this morning, we are celebrating all of Team Souda – not only our Sailors, but also our U.S. and local national civilian employees, our contractors, and our families,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Each of you has an important part in continuing to make NSA Souda Bay the Premier Installation of Choice. You are the reason we can provide such outstanding operational support to our U.S., Allied, and Coalition Forces. We are truly better together, so thank you!”



