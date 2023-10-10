167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2023

Senior Master Sgt. Zachary Ball is the 167th Munitions Flight Superintendent and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for October 2023.



As the munitions flight superintendent, Ball leads a team of Airmen who manage aspects of non-nuclear munitions processes at the wing. They store, assemble, account for and transport weapons systems to complete ensure missions can be completed around the world.



“Senior Master Sgt. Ball has been incredibly active this year across the wing,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Vosburgh, 167th Maintenance Group Equipment Maintenance Superintendent. “He is always looking for ways to be involved and to make the wing the best that we can be.”



Over the last year, Ball was involved in planning for the National Scout Jamboree, he created a Combat Munitions Training plan that was adopted by the Air National Guard’s C-17 community, he completed Defense Support of Civil Authorities Phase II training, he completed training to be a wing mentor, and he actively participates in the wing Multi-Capable Airman working group, the Wing Control Grade working group, the Wing Vulnerability Assessment team, and the Maintenance Group Awards and Decoration committee.



Hometown: Winchester, Virginia



Job Title: Munitions Flight Superintendent



How long have you served in the unit? 15 years at the 167th, 23 years combined with an enlistment in the Regular Air Force.



How does your job support the 167th's mission? Or finish this sentence: My job here is important because: I oversee all aspects of the munitions stockpile for the Wing. I also direct all actions that involve munitions operations, while maintaining the safety and accountability of the stockpile and Munitions personnel.



Civilian job: I am an Active Guard Reserve member of the 167th Maintenance Squadron, Munitions Flight.



Education: Associate in applied science, Munitions Systems Technology from the Community College of the Air Force and a Bachelor of Arts, Emergency and Disaster Management from American Military University.



Hobbies: Bass guitar, ukulele, woodworking, and playing soccer with my three children.



Goals (military and/or civilian): My military goal is to reach the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and retire before I am 50 years old, I am 43 now so I have some time to get there. My civilian goal is, when I retire to be a stay-at-home dad and take full advantage of that time with my family.



I am proudest of: My experiences that I have had while deployed or TDY. These have given me a broader view of the military and allowed me to connect with people from other Units. This has helped me learn different ways to do my job and to bring those lessons back to the 167th.



People may be surprised to know this about me: I am a very average home cook.



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: The most exciting thing I have done in the military was when I deployed to Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan in 2011. It was exciting to build munitions that were loaded onto aircraft and then see those aircraft come back empty. It was exciting to be part of that mission.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Be open to suggestions and other people’s opinions. You will learn a lot by listening to what other people have to say. Also, learn from your mistakes, we all make them. How you react and move on says a lot about your character.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Pay attention to what is going on around you. There are plenty of opportunities to do very fulfilling things outside of your career path if you pay attention to what is going on around you.



The best thing about working with my team is: Seeing the Airmen in my Flight develop into successful members of the unit and thrive in their daily lives, both militarily and as civilians.

