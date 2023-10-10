Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Its Newest Journeymen During the 2023 Apprentice Graduation

Cheers erupted through Chrysler Hall from friends and family of the graduates celebrated during Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) 2023 Apprentice Graduation Ceremony Oct. 12. 191 graduates, representing 18 trades from across America’s Shipyard, crossed the stage adorned in blue gowns and proud expressions as they received a Technician Career Studies Certificate following the completion of the four-year training program. Through academics, trade theory, and on-the-job experience, these individuals took the next step in their careers, being promoted to journeymen within their trade.



“From shipfitters, welders, electricians, mechanics, and everything in between – each of you are the future of America’s Shipyard and the workforce servicing our Nation’s fleet,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “You – our apprentices - are the heart and soul of our mission and each of you brings something special to the plate, contributing the knowledge and skillsets needed to repair, modernize, and inactivate our Navy’s warships. Without you, none of what we do would be possible. And as you accept your certificate today and shift your tassels from right to left, know that you have taken that next step forward as the talented journeymen of America’s Shipyard, who work hard every day to service any ship, any time, any where. You bring fresh perspective and ideas to the table, tackling the work that impacts our Navy and Nation . . . and myself and our leadership are dedicated in ensuring you have the tools needed to develop both personally and professionally and ensure our shipyard is a safe and thriving environment for everyone as you continue to learn and grow in your careers.”



The keynote speaker for the event was retired Rear Admiral Mark Whitney, a second generation naval officer who now serves as the Executive Director, Virginia Digital Maritime Center (VDMC).



“You being efficient and effective in getting your job done is so important to this Nation. You are examples of what right looks like in this Nation investing in apprentice programs, investing in what it takes to get people interested in the trades,” said Whitney. “Now for the challenge! My favorite saying is the challenge for leadership is to make status quo more dangerous than trying something new. Status quo means staying constant, not rocking the boat, or shifting from the way business has always been done. That’s dangerous. Our enemies are counting on us to accept the status quo. There are consequences to that. The challenge to you is be what right looks like, don’t accept no, challenge assumptions, challenge the way you’re doing work. There’s better ways to do, there’s better technologies, better processes. Don’t be part of the collective that doesn’t accept change – instead be part of change for a better future.”



The Apprentice Program Class of 2023 also recognized the class valedictorian, Kays K. Adegbite, a Shop 89 Shipwright, during the ceremony. The 46-year-old College Chaminade in Kara Toga, Africa graduate finished the NNSY Apprentice Program with a 3.931 GPA, which also earned him an early promotion.



“It is thanks to our leaders’ investment in the Class of 2023 that we are a product of excellence in so many ways,” said Adegbite. “We have great teammates who stepped into leadership roles in aiding us in our studies and our workload. We focus on true teamwork where we strive to set each other up for success, collaborating together and generating excellence in what we do.”



He continued, “I would like to reflect on a motto we have in Code 990 [Temporary Services] – First In, Last Out. We are the first ones in with laying down the keel blocks for docking and generating the services and supplies for the project. And we are the last out to undock the vessel as well. Whether it be aircraft carriers or submarines – we dock and undock them, following processes that require fine craftsmanship and extreme precision in collaborations to produce excellent results. Class of 2023 – we are a class of excellence, with a historical number of graduates with honors. We are now mechanics who will train our next generation coming through the gates. Let us pass on this spirit of excellence from generation to generation.”



This year marked the 110th anniversary of NNSY’s Apprentice Program, one of the most historic and honored apprentice programs in the Nation. The program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA), as a 21st Century Registered Apprenticeship Trailblazer and Innovator as well as one of the leading apprenticeships in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 10:14 Story ID: 455793 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 52 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Its Newest Journeymen During the 2023 Apprentice Graduation, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.