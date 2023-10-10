Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center

    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger visits with staff at the Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger visits with staff at the Fort McCoy Child Development Center on Oct. 2, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Messenger was at the center to meet with staff as well as part of a regular visit.

    The Fort McCoy Child Development Center is managed by Child and Youth Services of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 18:07
    Story ID: 455779
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center
    Garrison commander visits Fort McCoy Child Development Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Child Development Center
    Fort McCoy
    Child and Youth Services
    DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT