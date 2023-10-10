Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Retiree Health Fair returns to Fort Novosel

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Fort Novosel, AL – Retirees and their Families are invited to attend the Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on Friday, October 27 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Yano Hall on Fort Novosel. Lyster Army Health Clinic will host the annual health fair for the military retiree community. Retirees will be able to talk with medical professionals, receive their flu vaccination (pending its arrival), and have mini health evaluations such as blood pressure checks.
    Lyster Army Health Clinic along with other agencies will have displays to educate Retirees on disease management, physical therapy, nutrition, volunteer opportunities, and other health and wellness related topics. The Retiree Health Fair will also feature several on-post agencies including the Defense Commissary Agency (DECA), Exchange, Staff Judge Advocate, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) programs. Participants will have educational opportunities including resources for veteran services and more.
    Along with health and wellness related information, participants can enjoy light refreshments and door prizes opportunities provided by Fort Novosel MWR during the event.
    The health fair is part of the events held in conjunction with the annual Retiree Appreciation Day hosted by the Fort Novosel Retirement Services Office.
    To stay up to date on the Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair, follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic Facebook page or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

