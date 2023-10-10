Photo Story: October 2023 construction operations of $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown Oct. 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, nine new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As October 2023 began, the construction progress on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy reached past 80 percent complete, according to a recent update from Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.



As recent as early June, the project was at 40 percent complete, and now at early October it’s 80 percent done, meaning the contractor made great strides during the summer months, Green said.



Green reported in his Sept. 29 update that the project was continuing at the planned, scheduled pace. Green stated in his update that current work included interior framing, interior sheet rock and finishing, continued window installation, interior and exterior painting was continuing, tile work continued, elevator work continued, and ceiling grid installation continued, and more.



Overall, the contract for the project, totaling nearly $12 million, was awarded June 9, 2022, and construction operations began a just over a year ago in August 2022. The current contract completion date is set for February 2024.



This project is the first of three planned brigade headquarters buildings projects, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The plan is to build four barracks buildings — two are already completed, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



Harrie also said in previous articles that this project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.



The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings. The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”



