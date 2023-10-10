“A Motivated Coach”



FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Sgt. Todd Bevan, from Bridgeport, Ohio, is the head coach of the Fort Carson Combatives Training Program, and is assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He’s been working with Soldiers in this class for a little over a year and has nothing but good things to say about it.



Bevan is an 11B, or infantryman, and has been serving in the U.S. Army for six years. Even before becoming an instructor for the combatives program, he trained in mixed martial arts and jiu jitsu, and even received a black belt.



The program teaches Soldiers many different things, including basic fighting skills, how to be an official, run a tournament, wrestling, jujitsu, kickboxing and more. Participants learn how to fight in many different scenarios, such as being in full kit, which means the Soldier is dressed in all their gear, including a bulletproof vest and helmet.



As the Non Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC), Bevan is highly trained and knowledgeable about the different things that the combatives program has to offer. He personally enjoys the techniques that have to do with mixed martials arts or anything that he can teach that carries over into self defense.



As a coach, Bevan has the opportunity to meet a lot of different Soldiers, train them and leave a positive impact. He shares a memory of how he was able to train a Soldier to become more confident which led him to a championship.



“We’ve had several athletes that have struggled to make weight and struggle with even the thought of competing on a level that big,” Bevan explains. “So I had a young Soldier. The name is Staff Sgt. Patrick Terry. He was nervous about making the weight cut down to 125. He's a bigger guy. We convinced him to make the weight, and he actually saw his way all the way through to the championship.”



Bevan is an extremely committed coach and makes sure his students get the fullest experience possible. He said that one thing he loves to see is a shy new student, help them grow and see by the end of the course a more confident person who has transformed into a leader.



“I don't believe that in the whole United States Army there's a better coach for combatives. The guy is a pro MMA fighter second degree and black belt, he's a Bondo kickboxing, black belt and he just uses those titles just to spread the knowledge,” said Staff Sgt. Efrain Luna. “His biggest intent is that people that come through Fort Carson leave with a little bit of what the combatives program has to offer. There's no one better and the whole, the whole military who takes it more seriously than he does. He is passionate about the Soldiers that come through each day. And while we still have him in the 4th Infantry Division, he will be one of the most valuable assets that the division has to offer.”



“As far as combatives programs across the board in the Army go, you won’t find a more open program that will cater to everybody's needs than what we have here at 4th ID.”

