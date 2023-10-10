Naval Hospital Bremerton Ensures Seasonal Flu is Nothing to Sneeze at

Photo By Douglas Stutz | It’s time to roll up your sleeves for the annual flu shot from Naval Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | It’s time to roll up your sleeves for the annual flu shot from Naval Hospital Bremerton. The influenza vaccination shot exercise (SHOTEX) will be held October 15-21, 2023, at NHB’s Health and Education Center, 2850 Thresher Ave, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, weekday hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekend hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The annual influenza vaccination is required for all active duty military personnel, selected Reservists and healthcare workers (Official Navy photo by douglas h stutz, nhb/nmrtc bremerton public affairs officer see less | View Image Page

It’s time to roll up your sleeves for the annual flu shot from Naval Hospital Bremerton.



The influenza vaccination shot exercise (SHOTEX) will be held October 15-21, 2023, at NHB’s Health and Education Center, 2850 Thresher Ave, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, weekday hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekend hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



The annual influenza vaccination is required for all active duty military personnel, selected Reservists and healthcare workers.



“The flu vaccination can keep you from getting sick with flu. During seasons when flu vaccine viruses are similar to circulating flu viruses, flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40 percent to 60 percent,” stated Lt. Anurag Sharma, NHB Preventive Medicine department head and environmental health officer, citing statistical data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



In conjunction with the CDC, NHB public health and preventive medicine experts also advocate the need for getting a flu shot for those six months and older by the end of October. Sharma notes that there’s a number of compelling reasons for everyone to get the flu shot.



“The flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick,” shared Sharma, indicating that a recent 2021 study showed that among adults hospitalized with flu, vaccinated patients had a 26 percent [approximately one in four] lower risk of intensive care unit admission and a 31 percent [approximately one in three] lower risk of death from flu compared with those who were unvaccinated.



Sharma also attests that the flu vaccination is an important preventive tool for people with certain chronic health conditions and has been associated with lower rates of some cardiac events among people with heart disease, especially among those who have had a cardiac event in the past year.



Flu vaccination during pregnancy helps protect pregnant people from flu during and after pregnancy and helps protect their infants from flu in their first few months of life. Flu vaccine can be lifesaving in children. According to a 2022 study, flu vaccination reduced children’s risk of severe life-threatening influenza by 75 percent.



“Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you,” added Sharma.



The flu vaccine will be available for all those in need and unable to be vaccinated during the SHOTEX with their primary care provider at NHB and branch health clinic(s) located on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Naval Station Everett.



Additionally, for those desiring to receive their influenza vaccination in town, there are numerous outlets in the surrounding community that accept TRICARE. If receiving any shot in a civilian community outlet, NHB requests that everyone who does so also provide documentation of receipt to their medical staff, provider, or directly to NHB Immunizations clinic team to update a person’s medical record.



Active duty, selected Reserve, and healthcare workers must bring in documentation of influenza vaccination if they receive it from the civilian community.



As a contagious respiratory illness, the flu has varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms which can develop from one to four days after infection and include such signs as:



• Fever or feeling feverish/chills.

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle pain or body aches

• Headache

• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though more common in children.



Dr. Dan Frederick, NHB Population Health Officer stresses that immunization remains the primary method of reducing seasonal influenza illness and any potential associated complications. Being vaccinated against the viral threat not only helps protect vaccinated individuals but can assist in protecting family and co-workers by helping reduce the spread of the disease.



“Getting the flu shot helps protect someone once the flu season starts in their community. The vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors' visits, and missed work and school due to the illness,” Frederick said.



Frederick also emphasizes that just as it is important for military personnel who live and work in close quarters to receive the vaccine, it is also highly recommended for school-aged children.



“Influenza is not the common cold. It can be a life-threatening disease that especially can put specific groups in jeopardy,” explained Frederick. “While certainly people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are at increased risk, those over 65, young children, and pregnant women would be at the top of my list.”



There are a number of daily measures which anyone can implement to help protect themselves during cold and flu season.



According to the CDC, along with getting vaccinated, there are a few healthy habits to protect against flu,” Sharma said. “Personal hygiene by routinely washing hands thoroughly and appropriately. Avoid close contact. Stay home when sick. Cover your mouth and nose if ill and when coughing or sneezing and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.”