Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Wesley Swain



QUICK SKETCH:

Branch and duty position: 17D, Cyberspace Capability Developer, CSD-TX, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

College: United States Military Academy (Computer Science)

Certifications/Training: Basic Developer JQR, Air Assault



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

Serving means protecting the institutions that Americans rely on to live relatively comfortable, safe lives. In Cyber, I have an opportunity to help establish a new frontier of national power. I joined the Army for the benefits and the opportunity to lead talent.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING FOR THE BDE TEAM?

I train for Olympic-distance triathlons, which consist of a 1500m swim, 40km bike, and 10km run. My base training volume is nine to 12 hours of cardio a week. That includes 15-25 miles of running with an eight- to 10-mile-long run and higher-intensity work. I tapered for about two weeks prior to race day.



I competed for the 780th MI Brigade team to see Washington, D.C., pull some tangible results from my training, and demonstrate nerd athletic excellence (or at least competence).



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

To complete a U.S. Cyber Command Senior Developer JQR; to serve as a development team/crew lead; to earn a spot on the All-Army Triathlon team; and to earn a graduate degree.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

I would like to recognize most people, unfortunately I suffer from face blindness.