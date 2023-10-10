Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Ryan Foley

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Ryan Foley, 8th Security Forces Squadron reports and analysis clerk, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of October 2-6.

    Foley was recognized for his exceptional professionalism while shouldering the role of the non-commissioned officer in charge of reports and analysis for the 8th SFS. While in this role, he was the single point of contact for over 200 U.S. Air Force Justice Information System accounts.

    Additionally, he managed the 8th SFS case files during this time and coordinated with the squadron's operations flight leadership, base investigations and Kunsan AB first sergeants.

    His squadron leadership also commended his dedication while he led the training for 30 new SFS Airmen after their arrival to Kunsan AB.

    Congratulations to Senior Airman Ryan Foley and thank you for your commitment to your fellow defenders and the 8th SFS mission.

