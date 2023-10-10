25th DIVARTY Hosts DVAM Walk/Run to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness

Photo By 1st Lt. David Block | In a show of solidarity and commitment to a safer military community, the 25th...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. David Block | In a show of solidarity and commitment to a safer military community, the 25th Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 25th Inf. Div., hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) walk/run, Oct. 4, 2023. This event aimed to shine a light on the issue of domestic violence, a problem that impacts many families and individuals within the U.S. Army ranks. Soldiers, leaders, and families from across four battalions represented by wearing the color purple signifying their support for survivors of domestic violence. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI - In a show of solidarity and commitment to a safer military community, the 25th Division Artillery (DIVARTY) recently hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) walk/run. This event aimed to shine a light on the issue of domestic violence, a problem that impacts many families and individuals within the U.S. Army ranks. Soldiers, leaders, and families from across four battalions represented by wearing the color purple signifying their support for survivors of domestic violence.



U.S. Army Col. Joseph A. Katz, the 25th Inf. DIVARTY commander, spoke about the “why” behind the event and the importance of recognizing the month, lamenting that, “One of the things we know about victims of domestic violence is that they often feel like they’re isolated. They feel like they’re alone, that they can’t go to anybody for help. So what we wanted to do this morning is we want to come out in numbers. We want to show them, you are not alone, we are here. Your friends are here, your teammates are here, and there are resources we can provide to you if you are in a bad situation so that we can help you out”.



What is DVAM?



Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), recognized every October, serves as a reminder of the pressing issue of domestic violence and the need to prevent it. Domestic violence takes on various forms, including physical, emotional, psychological, and economic abuse. It often remains hidden behind closed doors, making DVAM crucial in highlighting this problem and encouraging support for those affected.



Impact of the DIVARTY DVAM Walk/Run



The DVAM walk/run organized by 25th Inf. DIVARTY was more than a physical activity; it was a powerful demonstration of unity against domestic violence within the military community. By raising awareness about this issue, they took a significant step toward creating a safer and more empathetic environment for all service members and their families. Addressing domestic violence requires a collective effort, and initiatives like this contribute to the ongoing mission of change and prevention.