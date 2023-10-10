3rd Wing focuses on PACAF’s strategic goals

Photo By Maria Galvez | With a focus on air dominance, global mobility, and command and control, Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Maria Galvez | With a focus on air dominance, global mobility, and command and control, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 3rd Wing prioritizes maintaining 24/7 alert status, executing higher headquarters’ taskings, ensuring readiness, and nurturing Airmen who are always prepared to serve. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Maria Galvez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, commander of the 3rd Wing, recently held an all-call revisiting the wing’s mission, vision, priorities, and highlighting what to expect in the coming years.



With a focus on air dominance, global mobility, and command and control, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 3rd Wing prioritizes maintaining 24/7 alert status, executing higher headquarters’ taskings, ensuring readiness, and nurturing Airmen who are always prepared to serve.



During the all-call, Jamieson spoke about the “Five Fights” that the wing is preparing for in the near future.



“We are tasked with defending our nation on its northernmost borders and bringing our capabilities to wherever the nation calls us to support,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Wing commander.



The five fights include steps such as getting into theater, generating airpower in contested environments, receiving and executing mission-type orders, and employing ordnance to deny strategic competitors’ objectives with the ultimate goal of getting home.



“Readiness takes practice, repetitions and sets of local competition sorties,” said Jamieson. “And without a strong foundation made up of resilient and ready Airmen and their families, the 3rd Wing cannot succeed.”



By tailoring their approach to the Pacific Air Forces Strategy 2030, the 3rd Wing is poised to contribute to the evolving airpower landscape.



Strategy 2030 recognizes the crucial role of airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. The document also outlines the strategic environment of the Indo-Pacific and expands on America’s strategic competitors and how they attempt to undermine the rule-based international order through coercive actions.



“Through collaboration with allies and partners, the wing's resilience and determination will propel it forward to successfully meet the challenges of the future,” said Jamieson.



By aligning with PACAF’s 2030 strategy, the wing plays a critical role in ensuring the readiness, competitiveness, and cooperation necessary to support U.S. interests and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The Indo-Pacific is entering a pivotal era where the actions of the United States, allies and partners, and strategic competitors will influence the social, economic, and security conditions for the foreseeable future, states the strategy. The 3rd Wing stands ready to meet those requirements by training through upcoming exercises such as Agile Reaper, Polar Force and RED FLAG-Alaska.



“Together, we will strengthen our collective deterrence by complicating the environment for our strategic competitors through our unified strength in experience, capability, credibility, and will,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, PACAF commander, in the strategy.



As the United States navigates this decisive decade of uncertainty, the 3rd Wing remains steadfast in its commitment to anticipate and rapidly adapt to new social, economic, and security conditions, Wilsbach emphasized in an article published by PACAF on Sept. 12.



“With the combined strength and experience of our allies and partners, PACAF’s steadfast resiliency will continue to propel us forward to meet the challenges of the future,” Wilsbach said.

“PACAF will continue to evolve airpower to set the pace over the next decade.”