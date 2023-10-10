Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session

    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | Capt. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO – (Oct. 12, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, and Navy veterans gathered at Municipal Plaza during a City Council Session to honor the Navy’s 248th birthday with a traditional cake cutting.

    The Hon. Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, provided a brief history of the Navy and thanked city employees who served in the Navy such as City Attorney Andy Segovia, who served from 1981 to 1987 as a surface warfare officer.

    Capt. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and director, U.S. Navy Dental Corps, spoke on behalf of all Sailors and Navy veterans within the city.

    “For those of us in the Navy, who are fortunate to be part of the San Antonio community, we are incredibly honored to be part of the fabric of the state of Texas, especially Military City USA,” said Brafford. “There truly is no other city that celebrates and supports its military members like San Antonio.”

    Brafford, who serves as the senior Naval officer in San Antonio, asked all in attendance to keep those deployed in their thoughts and prayers.

    After the conclusion of remarks, the Sailors and veterans gathered to observe the cutting of the cake by Brafford and Nirenberg.

    The city sponsors and participates in multiple military-recognition events throughout the year. This includes birthday cake-cutting ceremonies for each of the military services.

    Military City USA is home to more than 10,000 Navy students, active and reserve Sailors, Navy civilian employees, and Navy family members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 16:32
    Story ID: 455659
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session
    San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT