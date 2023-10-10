San Antonio recognizes Navy’s 248th Birthday at City Council Session

Photo By Burrell Parmer | Capt. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | Capt. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and director, U.S. Navy Dental Corps, assisted by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, cuts a cake in recognition of the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday during a City Council Session held at the Municipal Plaza. Joining Brafford at the session were Sailors from NMFSC, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, and Navy veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Oct. 12, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, and Navy veterans gathered at Municipal Plaza during a City Council Session to honor the Navy’s 248th birthday with a traditional cake cutting.



The Hon. Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, provided a brief history of the Navy and thanked city employees who served in the Navy such as City Attorney Andy Segovia, who served from 1981 to 1987 as a surface warfare officer.



Capt. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and director, U.S. Navy Dental Corps, spoke on behalf of all Sailors and Navy veterans within the city.



“For those of us in the Navy, who are fortunate to be part of the San Antonio community, we are incredibly honored to be part of the fabric of the state of Texas, especially Military City USA,” said Brafford. “There truly is no other city that celebrates and supports its military members like San Antonio.”



Brafford, who serves as the senior Naval officer in San Antonio, asked all in attendance to keep those deployed in their thoughts and prayers.



After the conclusion of remarks, the Sailors and veterans gathered to observe the cutting of the cake by Brafford and Nirenberg.



The city sponsors and participates in multiple military-recognition events throughout the year. This includes birthday cake-cutting ceremonies for each of the military services.



Military City USA is home to more than 10,000 Navy students, active and reserve Sailors, Navy civilian employees, and Navy family members.