Corps seeks public comments, hosts open house on Big Lake restoration study

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for Big Lake habitat rehabilitation and enhancement study on the Upper Mississippi River near Wabasha, Minnesota and will host a public meeting Nov. 8 at Wabasha-Kellogg High School to discuss the project.



The draft EA can be viewed at https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/. Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than Nov. 17 via mail by addressing all correspondence on this project to District Engineer, St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101, or by email biglakehrep@usace.army.mil.



The Corps is hosting an open house to discuss the Big Lake project on Nov. 8, at Wabasha-Kellogg High School, from 6-8 p.m. with a presentation at 6:45 p.m. The public is welcome to drop in to learn more and meet with staff. People needing special accommodations are asked to contact biglakehrep@usace.army.mil no later than Nov. 1. The school is located at 2113 Hiawatha Dr. E., Wabasha, Minnesota.



The public can also watch the presentation live on the St. Paul District YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/live/5BimCxQkxeo.



This project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program. The program ensures the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with a primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring. In the 36-year history of the program, more than 55 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.



-30-