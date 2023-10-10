VCSAF visits Minot AFB

Gen. David Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, visited Team Minot October 11, 2023. Allvin and his team toured Minot AFB to learn processes that make Minot operational and to get an in-depth understanding of the base’s nuclear deterrence mission.



While here, Allvin met with 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing leaders to gather insight into the only U.S. Air Force base holding two-thirds of the nuclear triad. Minot leadership teams highlighted facilities and operations contributing directly to the success of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.



“The strategic importance of the work carried out here at Minot AFB cannot be overstated,” said Allvin. “As the only dual-wing nuclear capable base in the Air Force, the Airmen assigned here are responsible for two legs of our nation’s nuclear triad. It’s a responsibility that is not to be taken lightly, and one the fine Airmen here have risen to meet time and time again.”



Allvin’s visit provided an opportunity to engage directly with the Airmen responsible for mission execution, fostering a sense of unity and purpose in safeguarding the nation's security interests.



“This whole experience has been very illuminating” said Allvin, “It’s clear that our nation’s nuclear deterrence mission is in the best of hands here at Minot.“



The engagement was one of Allvin’s first visits to any Air Force base in his role as acting Chief of Staff.



“It’s an honor to be one of the first installations to host the acting Chief of Staff,” said Col. Daniel Hoadley, 5th BW commander. “His decision to visit Minot AFB really drives home the point to our Airmen that what we do here is of paramount importance to national security.”

